Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2023: APO, CME, CVCY

Financial stocks were sliding midday Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) dropping 0.6% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) was falling 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down about 1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.3% to $22,059, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (TNX) was rising 5.9 basis points to 3.776%.

The US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose by 0.5% in January, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year rates for overall and core CPI decelerated to 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively, from 6.5% and 5.7% in the previous month.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) was up 1.3% after Bloomberg reported the company is part of a group of investors that bought 500 million euros ($538 million) of discounted loans used for the buyout of UK retailer Wm Morrison Supermarkets.

CME Group (CME) was up 0.5% after it said that it will include Bitcoin futures among its suite of event contracts starting March 13, pending regulatory review.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) shares were flat after it said Shannon Avrett was appointed chief financial officer.

