Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2022: DBRG,PLIN,VINP

Financial stocks turned lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 0.6% higher at $42,620 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5.3 basis points to 2.01%.

In company news, DigitalBridge (DBRG) declined 6% after JPMorgan began coverage of the real estate investment trust with an underweight stock rating and a $7 price target.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN) rose 1.8% after the feed retailer and wholesaler said its SonicHash subsidiary will buy 2,200 bitcoin miners from two bitcoin mining hardware suppliers for about $13 million. Delivery is expected by April 30. China Xiangtai said it expects to generate about $21.5 million in revenue in the next 12 months based on bitcoin's average price over the last week.

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) climbed 3.7% after the Brazilian asset manager said Friday its infrastructure strategy unit entered into a partnership with consortium Aguas do Brasil to invest in the Companhia Estadual de Aguas e Esgotos' block 3 sanitation and water utility in Rio de Janeiro and 20 other cities.

