Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2022: APO, BX, MARA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.17%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.73%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was down more than 1% after saying it agreed to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar Properties PJSC, a real estate developer and manager in the United Arab Emirates.

Blackstone (BX) has secured a deal to acquire Australia-listed Crown Resorts Limited at a price of AU$13.10 ($9.33) per share in cash, representing an equity value of about AU$8.9 billion ($6.3 billion). Blackstone was slightly lower recently.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) filed an automatic shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $750 million of its securities from time to time. Marathon Digital was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.