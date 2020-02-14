Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2020: ESNT, RBS, BLX, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.09%

BAC: -0.26%

WFC: -0.08%%

C: -0.25%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were declining pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which was declining more than 6% after it posted Q4 EPS of GBP0.12 ($0.16), up from GBP0.02 a year earlier, but missing expectations for GBP0.11 on a GAAP basis.

In other sector news:

(-) Essent Group (ESNT) was slightly lower even after it posted Q4 EPS of $1.49, higher than $1.31 a year ago and topping the $1.43 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) was flat after it reported Q4 EPS of $0.56, up from $0.52 in the year-ago quarter and on par with consensus compiled by Capital IQ.

