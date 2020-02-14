Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2020: AIG,ABR,DLR,FNF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.43%

BAC -0.27%

WFC +0.08%

C -0.38%

USB -0.19%

Financial stocks continue to edge lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were slipping less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) American International Group (AIG) was down 4.6% in afternoon trade. The insurance company late Thursday announced plans to redeem all $350 million of its outstanding 4.35% callable notes maturing in 2045. It will pay 100% of the face value of the notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest up through the day before the March 20 redemption date.

In other sector news

(+) Digital Realty Trust (DLR) climbed 3.7% after reporting core Q4 funds from operations of $1.62 per share, down from $1.68 during the same quarter last year but topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Net income grew to $1.50 per share compared with $0.15 per share during the year-ago period, also topping the $1.47 per share Street view.

(-) Fidelity National Financial (FNF) slipped 0.3% after the title insurance company reported adjusted earnings of $263 million during Q4, lagging the $266.5 million two-analyst mean compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell 2% after the real estate investment trust reported an 11.3% increase in net interest income during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, rising to $33.8 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $34 million.

