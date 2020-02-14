Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2020: ABR,DLR,FNF

Financial stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping fractionally while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were slightly lower. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising fractionally.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell 1% after the real estate investment trust reported an 11.3% increase in net interest income during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, rising to $33.8 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $34 million.

In other sector news

(+) Digital Realty Trust (DLR) climbed 3% after reporting core Q4 funds from operations of $1.62 per share, down from $1.68 during the same quarter last year but topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Net income grew to $1.50 per share compared with $0.15 per share during the year-ago period, also topping the $1.47 per share Street view.

(-) Fidelity National Financial (FNF) slipped almost 1% after the title insurance company reported adjusted earnings of $263 million during Q4, lagging the $266.5 million two-analyst mean compiled by Capital IQ.

