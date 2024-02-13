Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2024: HPP, SNEX, GPN, BHF

Financial stocks were falling in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index tumbled 3.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slumped 3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 1.4% to $49,229, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 14 basis points to 4.32%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.3% in January, ahead of the 0.2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a revised 0.2% gain in December, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In corporate news, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) shares were falling 17% following the company's Q4 earnings report late Monday. Hudson reported Q4 funds from operations of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts expected $0.15.

StoneX (SNEX) hired five staffers from Cowen Digital to expand services in crypto trading, lending and research, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. StoneX shares were shedding nearly 4%.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) tumbled almost 13% after the company's Q4 earnings fell more than expected.

Global Payments (GPN) is nearing a deal to buy UK-based payment solutions provider Takepayments, Reuters reported Tuesday. Global Payments shares fell nearly 2%.

