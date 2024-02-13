Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2024: GPN, BX, BHF

Financial stocks were falling in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 1.9% to $48,966, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 11 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.3% in January, ahead of the 0.2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a revised 0.2% gain in December, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4%, ahead of the consensus growth estimate of 0.3%.

In corporate news, Global Payments (GPN) is nearing a deal to buy UK-based payment solutions provider Takepayments, Reuters reported Tuesday. Global Payments shares fell 1.6%.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) tumbled 13% after the company's Q4 earnings fell more than expected.

Blackstone (BX) is considering pulling out of the bidding for a soccer media rights deal in Germany amid protests from fans against private-equity involvement in the sport's top league Bundesliga, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Blackstone dropped 4.4%.

