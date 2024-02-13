Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2024: BHF, MCO, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were falling premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1.2% lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 3.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.5% higher.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) was more than 9% lower after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, down from $7.81 a year ago.

Moody's (MCO) was down 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that missed consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) said it signed a multiyear agreement with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, an institutional broker in Thailand, securing the first client to adopt its Risk Platform in Asia. Nasdaq's shares were more than 1% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

