Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2023: IREN, FIS, MVLA

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up nearly 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) also was climbing 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin was down 1.9% to $21,569, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (TNX) was down 2.5 basis points to 3.723%.

In company news, Iris Energy (IREN) shares were up 20%. The company boosted its cryptocurrency self-mining capacity to 5.5 exahashes per second from 2 exahashes per second.

Movella (MVLA) shares were down more than 14% after its shares and warrants started trading Monday on Nasdaq.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was down more than 14% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per diluted share, down from $1.92 a year earlier. The company also said it plans to spin off its merchant solutions business to bolster its strategic and operational focus.

