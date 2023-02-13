Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2023: IREN, BANC, FIS

Financial stocks grew on Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 0.8%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.4% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) rose 0.7%

Bitcoin was declining 1.6% to $21,625, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 0.6% to 3.72%.

In company news, Iris Energy (IREN) shares were up over 19% after the company boosted its cryptocurrency self-mining capacity to 5.5 exahashes per second from 2 exahashes per second.

Banc of California (BANC) rose 5.7% after its board approved a share buyback program of up to $35 million of its shares and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) fell about 14% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per diluted share, down from $1.92 a year earlier. The company also said it plans to spin off its merchant solutions business to bolster its strategic and operational focus.

