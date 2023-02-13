Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2023: FIS, OWL, BANC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slightly lower pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was also declining by 0.1%.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was slipping past 15% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per diluted share, down from $1.92 a year earlier. The company also said it plans to spin off its merchant solutions business in an effort to bolster its strategic and operational focus.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) was 3% higher after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.15 per adjusted share, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15.

Banc of California (BANC) was advancing 0.7% after its board approved a share buyback program of up to $35 million of its shares and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.06.

