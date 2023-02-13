Banking
FIS

Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2023: FIS, OWL, BANC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 13, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slightly lower pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was also declining by 0.1%.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was slipping past 15% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per diluted share, down from $1.92 a year earlier. The company also said it plans to spin off its merchant solutions business in an effort to bolster its strategic and operational focus.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) was 3% higher after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.15 per adjusted share, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15.

Banc of California (BANC) was advancing 0.7% after its board approved a share buyback program of up to $35 million of its shares and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIS
OWL
BANC
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.