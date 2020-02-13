Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2020: EFX,RDEN,AEL,PJT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.06%

BAC +0.21%

WFC +0.58%

C -0.40%

USB +0.70%

Financial stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Equifax (EFX) rose 5.2% after the credit-reporting agency reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, including an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue to $905.8 million, topping the $896.2 million Street view. Excluding one-time items, it also earned $1.53 per share during the three months ended Dec.31, up from $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Redfin (RDFN) rose 16% after the real estate brokerage company reported Q4 financial results topping Wall Street estimates and projected a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss and above-consensus revenue. It narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 to $0.08 per share to beat the Capital IQ consensus looking for no change from last year's $0.14 per share loss. Revenue climbed 88% to $233 million, also exceeding the $217 million Street view.

(+) American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) climbed 12% after the index annuities firm late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 operating net income of $1.37 per share, improving on a $0.99 per share adjusted profit and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.33 per share.

(-) PJT Partners (PJT) fell 2.6% after the investment banking firm said Corsair Capital Wednesday sold 750,000 of its shares. PJT said it also repurchased another 250,000 shares from Corsair, which received about 1.35 million PJT Partner shares as partial consideration for its October 2018 sale of CamberView Partners Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.