Financial Sector Update for 02/13/2020: EFC, NTB, ARGO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.51%

BAC: -0.49%

WFC: -0.61%

C: -0.64%

USB: Flat

Financial majors were mostly retreating pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Ellington Financial (EFC), which was 1% lower even as it reported Q4 core earnings of $0.44 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) was flat after it posted Q4 core EPS of $0.87, down from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter and above the Street expectation of $0.86.

(=) Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) was unchanged after saying it expects Q4 2019 results to be adversely affected by certain loss and expense items. The company said it incurred about $77 million in prior accident year losses, $30 million in current accident year losses, $3 million in catastrophe losses and related reinstatement premiums, and $12 million additional operating expenses.

