Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2024: C, LNC, ALX

Financial stocks rose Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index advanced 1.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 3.3% to $49,904, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2 basis points to 4.17%.

In corporate news, Citigroup's (C) methods of assessing the default risk of its trading partners have been found insufficient by the Federal Reserve, Reuters reported. The bank's shares rose 0.7%.

Lincoln National (LNC) jumped 7.2% as Jefferies upgraded its rating on the stock to hold from underperform and raised its price target to $26 from $22.

Alexander's (ALX) fell 0.7% after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP funds from operations of $4.99 per diluted share, up from $4.03 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $5.72.

