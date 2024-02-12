Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2024: AXP, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

American Express (AXP) said Friday it spent $277 million in combined cost for all restructuring programs started in 2023 or in previous years that were in progress in 2023. American Express was marginally lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

Citigroup (C) has been pressed by US Federal Reserve regulators to change the way it measures the default risk of its partners, Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Citigroup was down nearly 1% in recent Monday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.