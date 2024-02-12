News & Insights

Banking
AXP

Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2024: AXP, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 12, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

American Express (AXP) said Friday it spent $277 million in combined cost for all restructuring programs started in 2023 or in previous years that were in progress in 2023. American Express was marginally lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

Citigroup (C) has been pressed by US Federal Reserve regulators to change the way it measures the default risk of its partners, Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Citigroup was down nearly 1% in recent Monday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
C
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.