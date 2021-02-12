Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2021: PYPL,ING,SCHW,FUSE

Financial stocks extended their narrow advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) was 4.6% higher late in Friday trading after the payments processor earlier received price target increases from several analysts following Thursday's Investor Day. JPMorgan increased its price for PayPal shares by $61 to $310 each while keeping its positive rating for the stock while Berenberg bumped its price target by $50 to $330 a share. Analysts at Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity also raised their respective price targets for the stock by between $9 to $37.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) rose 4% on Friday reported a 1% increase in client assets during January over the prior month, rising to $6.76 trillion by Jan. 31 and representing a 67% increase over year-ago levels. Core net new assets brought by new and existing clients totaled $34.2 billion last month, including about $1.1 billion in mutual fund clearing assets, the company said.

ING Groep (ING) climbed 5.9% after the Dutch financial services company reported Q4 net income of EUR0.19 per share, down from EUR0.23 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a EUR0.12 per share Q4 profit.

To the downside, Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE) fell 5.5% after the blank check firm announced plans to merge digital finance services company MoneyLion, with the combined companies having an estimated post-transaction $2.4 billion enterprise value. MoneyLion investors will own about 76% of the surviving company, which will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange using a ticker symbol to determined at a later date.

