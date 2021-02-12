Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2021: ING,SCHW,FUSE

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, ING Groep (ING) climbed 5.7% after the Dutch financial services company reported Q4 net income of EUR0.19 per share, down from EUR0.23 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a EUR0.12 per share Q4 profit.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) rose 3.7% on Friday reported a 1% increase in client assets during January over the prior month, rising to $6.76 trillion by Jan. 31 and representing a 67% increase over year-ago levels. Core net new assets brought by new and existing clients totaled $34.2 billion last month, including about $1.1 billion in mutual fund clearing assets, the company said.

To the downside, Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE) fell 8.5% after the blank check announced plans to merge digital finance services company MoneyLion, with the combined companies having an estimated post-transaction $2.4 billion enterprise value. MoneyLion investors will own about 76% of the surviving company, which will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange using a ticker symbol to determined at a later date.

