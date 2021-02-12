Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2021: ING, BLX, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declining by 0.10% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.67% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.52% higher.

ING Groep (ING) was more than 5% higher as it posted a Q4 net result of 0.19 euros ($0.23) per share, down from 0.23 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected net result of 0.12 euros per share.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) was up more than 2% as it reported Q4 net earnings of $0.40 per share, down from $0.56 per share a year ago.

Moody's (MCO) was slightly lower after it booked adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share in Q4 compared with $2 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $1.94.

