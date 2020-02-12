Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2020: NMIH,ETFC,ARCC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.04%

BAC +0.27%

WFC +0.02%

C +0.60%

USB -0.01%

Financial stocks were climbing moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) dropped 15% after the property and casualty insurer late Tuesday reported a 37.5% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to $104.9 million but narrowly trailing the $105.7 million, on average, expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ consensus.

In other sector news:

(+) E*Trade Financial (ETFC) climbed 1.1% on Wednesday after the discount broker reported a 31% increase in new accounts at the end of January compared with the prior month, rising to 40,008 and boosting the overall number of accounts on Jan. 31 to nearly 7.27 million, up 1% and 4% over the prior month and year-ago levels, respectively. Total customer assets grew 24% year-over-year to $691.7 billon, the company said.

(-) Ares Capital (ARCC) has turned fractionally lower, reversing an early 0.6% gain to its best share price since February 2006, that followed the asset manager Wednesday reporting an 11.9% increase in total Q4 investment inxome over year-ago levels to $386 million, roughly in-line with analyst estimates. It recorded core earnings of $0.45 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, unchanged compared with the same quarter last year and also matching the Capital IQ consensus call.

