Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2020: MGI, AB, MCO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.43%
BAC: +0.72%
WFC: +0.54%
C: +0.70%
USB: Flat
Most financial majors were advancing pre-market Wednesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Moneygram International (MGI), which was gaining more than 3% in value after it launched FastSend, a money-transfer service that can be used through a mobile phone.
In other sector news:
(+) AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was up less than 1% after it posted Q4 adjusted net income of $0.85 per unit, compared with $0.64 per unit from a year ago and above the Capital IQ forecast of $0.70.
(+) Moody's (MCO) was slightly advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.00, climbing from $1.63 a year ago and exceeding the $1.92 average forecast from Capital IQ-surveyed analysts.
