Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2022: Z,ZG,BL,AFRM

Financial stocks still were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.6%.

Bitcoin was 4.0% lower at $43,490 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 2.028%.

In company news, Zillow Group (Z, ZG) climbed almost 18% after the home selling platform company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.42 per diluted share, reversing its $0.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.17 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew to $3.88 billion compared with $789 million in revenue during the year-ago period and also beating the $3.27 billion Street view.

BlackLine (BL) slid almost 15% after the financial and accounting software company reported a drop in adjusted Q4 net income to $0.08 per share compared with a non-GAAP profit of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. It also is projecting non-GAAP FY22 net income in a range of $0.08 to $0.11 per share, also trailing the analyst mean expecting Blackline to earn $0.71 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) dropped 17% after the payments processor reported a net loss of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.38 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.37 per share loss.

