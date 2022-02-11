Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2022: ITUB, AB, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.12%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.37% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.36%.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) reported late Thursday Q4 earnings of 0.64 Brazilian reais ($0.12) per share, down from 0.78 reais a year earlier. Itau Unibanco shares were gaining more than 6%.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) shares were rallying past 4% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $0.97 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.

Apollo Global Management (APO) reported Q4 distributable earnings of $1.05 per share, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected distributable EPS of $1.09. Separately, Apollo is close to reaching a deal with Worldline to buy the European payment firm's point-of-sale terminal business for about $2.3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apollo shares were down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

