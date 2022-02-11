Banking
ITUB

Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2022: ITUB, AB, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.12%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.37% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.36%.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) reported late Thursday Q4 earnings of 0.64 Brazilian reais ($0.12) per share, down from 0.78 reais a year earlier. Itau Unibanco shares were gaining more than 6%.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) shares were rallying past 4% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $0.97 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.

Apollo Global Management (APO) reported Q4 distributable earnings of $1.05 per share, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected distributable EPS of $1.09. Separately, Apollo is close to reaching a deal with Worldline to buy the European payment firm's point-of-sale terminal business for about $2.3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apollo shares were down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITUB AB APO XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular