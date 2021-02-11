Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2021: VIRT, AB, BAM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.03% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.43% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were inactive in recent trading.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) was marginally climbing after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, up from $0.27 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.82.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was gaining over 3% in value after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted unit, up from $0.85 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.81 per unit.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was advancing by more than 3% as it reported Q4 funds from operations of $1.34 per share, up from $0.75 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.