Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2021: TRUP,CINF,BAM,BAM-A.TO

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Trupanion (TRUP) tumbled 8.8% after the pet care insurance company late Wednesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.09 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.04 per share loss.

On the winning side, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) climbed 3.8% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a $1.61 per share operating profit during it Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.23 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share. Total revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $2.69 billion, also topping the two-analyst mean expecting $1.63 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) rose 3.2% after reporting Q4 funds from operations of $1.34 per share on $17.09 billion in revenue, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.55 per share and $12 billion, respectively. The Canadian alternative assets manager Thursday also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, up 8.3% over the previous quarter and payable March 31 to investors of record on Feb. 26.

