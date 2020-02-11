Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2020: VIRT,BHF,OMF,ONDK

Banking
Financial stocks eased slightly from their mid-day higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Virtu Financial (VIRT) was ahead almost 4% in Tuesday late trading after the brokerage company said it earned $0.27 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, slipping compared with an adjusted profit of $0.67 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue declined 8.8% year-over-year to $403.3 million but also exceeded the $252.7 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Brighthouse Financial (BHF) rose 11% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.61 per share, up from $1.56 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ were consensus expecting a $2.33 per share adjusted profit. The annuities and life insurance company also said it authorized a new, $500 million stock buyback program on top of the $30 million remaining under its existing share repurchase plans.

(+) OneMain Holdings (OMF) climbed 4% after saying it earned $1.96 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, adjusted for one-time items, up from $1.39 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.75 per share. The company late Monday also declared a $2.50 per share special dividend and increased its regular quarterly dividend by 32% over its most recent distribution to $0.33 per share.

(-) On Deck Capital (ONDK) slid 4.5% after the small-business lender missed Wall Street estimates with its Q4 financial results, earning $0.05 per share, excluding one-time items, on $111.7 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.09 per share and $113.2 million, respectively.

