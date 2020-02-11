Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2020: ONDK, ITUB, MA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.41%

BAC: +0.66%

WFC: Flat

C: +0.47%

USB: Flat

Financial majors were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) On Deck Capital (ONDK), which was declining more than 14% as it booked an adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.05 for Q4, down from $0.20 and missing the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.09.

In other sector news:

(+) Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported a Q4 recurring profit of BRL7.3 billion ($1.69 billion), up from BRL6.48 billion in the prior-year period.

(+) Mastercard (MA) was more than 1% higher after saying its joint venture with NetsUnion Clearing Corporation has been approved by the People's Bank of China to begin preparations to set up domestic bankcard clearing operations in the country.

