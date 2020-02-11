Financial Sector Update for 02/11/2020: BHF,OMF,ONDK

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.46%

BAC +0.85%

WFC +0.65%

C +0.90%

USB +1.18%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brighthouse Financial (BHF) rose 12% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.61 per share, up from $1.56 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ were consensus expecting a $2.33 per share adjusted profit. The annuities and life insurance company also said it authorized a new, $500 million stock buyback program on top of the $30 million remaining under its existing share repurchase plans.

In other sector news:

(+) OneMain Holdings (OMF) climbed 5.5% after saying it earned $1.96 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, adjusted for one-time items, up from $1.39 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.75 per share. The company late Monday also declared a $2.50 per share special dividend and increased its regular quarterly dividend by 32% over its most recent distribution to $0.33 per share.

(-) On Deck Capital (ONDK) slid 5.6% after the small-business lender missed Wall Street estimates with its Q4 financial results, earning $0.05 per share, excluding one-time items, on $111.7 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.09 per share and $113.2 million, respectively.

