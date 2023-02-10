Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2023: COOP, BCS, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping by 0.41% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) was retreating by almost 3% as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, down from $2.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.71, if comparable.

Barclays (BCS) is facing a probe by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority over the bank's anti-money laundering systems and potential compliance failures, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Barclays was down more than 1% recently.

Lazard (LAZ) was climbing past 1% after it reported preliminary assets under management of $230.64 billion in January, up from $216.13 billion in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.