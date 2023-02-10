Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2023: ASPS, AULT, PYPL

February 10, 2023 — 03:33 pm EST

Financial stocks were mixed on Friday trading with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $21,788, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 1.4% to 3.74%.

In company news, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) shares were down about 15% after it priced a public offering of 4 million shares at $5 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $20 million.

Ault Alliance (AULT) fell nearly 7% after reporting that its BitNile unit is moving bitcoin mining equipment out of the Wolf Hollow hosting facility in Texas due to Compute North's bankruptcy filing.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) rose 3.3% after Morgan Stanley said that the company's Q4 results showed evidence of the progress the company has made in modernizing the technology around its offerings, especially PayPal and Venmo.

