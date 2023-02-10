Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2023: ASPS

Banking
Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) was up 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.5% to $21,696, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (TNX) was rising 1.2% to 3.7260%.

In company news, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) shares were down 17% after it priced a public offering of 4 million shares at $5 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $20 million.

Global Payments (GPN) was up 4.5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $2.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.42.

Barclays (BCS) was down 1.7%. The bank is facing a probe by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority over its anti-money laundering systems and potential compliance failures, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

