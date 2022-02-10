Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2022: MC,FTHM,OWL,ACGL

Financial stocks were finishing lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sinking 0.7%, giving back an earlier advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 2.7%.

Bitcoin turned 0.6% lower at $44,239, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was racing 10.2 basis points higher to 2.031%, touching its highest intra-day level since July 2019, after new data showed the adjusted consumer price index rose 0.6% in January, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates to rein in inflation.

In company news, Moelis & Co (MC) fell 9.1% after the investment banking firm overnight missed Wall Street consensus calls with its Q4 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.42 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down compared with a $1.99 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $425.0 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $1.49 per share and $434.9 million, respectively.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) declined 2.2% after the insurance and reinsurance company late Wednesday reported a 22.3% year-over-year increase in adjusted net premiums written in Q4, rising to $2.03 billion.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) dropped 1.8%, reversing a midday gain, after the asset manager disclosed plans for a private placement of 10-year senior unsecured notes by its Blue Owl Finance subsidiary.

Among advancers, Fathom Holdings (FTHM) climbed 3.3% after the real estate brokerage announced its purchase of privately held residential real estate services firm iPro Realty Network, adding around 435 agents in Utah to its network. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Fathom said it expects the deal will immediately boost its earnings and revenue.

