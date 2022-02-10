Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2022: FTHM, OWL, ACGL

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index edging fractionally lower while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 2.5% higher at $45,276 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was racing 8.8 basis points higher to 2.017%, touching its highest intra-day level since July 2019, after new data showed the adjusted consumer price index rose 0.6% in January and likely prompting the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates to rein in inflation.

In company news, Fathom Holdings (FTHM) climbed 4.3% after the real estate brokerage announced its purchase of privately held residential real estate services firm iPro Realty Network, adding around 435 agents in Utah to its network. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Fathom said it expects the deal will immediately boost its earnings and revenue.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) still was 0.1% higher after the asset manager plans a private placement of 10-year senior unsecured notes by its Blue Owl Finance subsidiary.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) declined almost 1% after the insurance and reinsurance company late Wednesday reported a 22.3% year-over-year increase in adjusted net premiums written in Q4, rising to $2.03 billion.

