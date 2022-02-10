Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2022: CS, FUTU, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.22%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.43%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was retreating by more than 6% after saying its Q4 loss widened to 0.80 Swiss francs per diluted share from 0.15 Swiss francs a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.16 Swiss francs.

Futu Holdings' (FUTU) digital brokerage subsidiary Futu Singapore said it has received approvals-in-principle to provide trading, clearing and investment advisory services in Singapore. Futu Holdings was recently down more than 2%.

Moody's (MCO) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.33, up from $1.91 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $2.39. Moody's was over 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS FUTU MCO XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular