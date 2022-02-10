Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2022: CS, FUTU, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.22%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.43%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was retreating by more than 6% after saying its Q4 loss widened to 0.80 Swiss francs per diluted share from 0.15 Swiss francs a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.16 Swiss francs.

Futu Holdings' (FUTU) digital brokerage subsidiary Futu Singapore said it has received approvals-in-principle to provide trading, clearing and investment advisory services in Singapore. Futu Holdings was recently down more than 2%.

Moody's (MCO) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.33, up from $1.91 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $2.39. Moody's was over 1% lower recently.

