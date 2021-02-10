Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2021: TYL, EGOV, ARCC, AIZ, FISV

Financial stocks continued to advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead only 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Tyler Technologies (TYL) climbed 6.4% after the financial services software firm Wednesday announced its purchase of digital government digital services company NIC (EGOV) for around $2.3 billion in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, NIC shareholders will receive $34 for each of their shares, representing a 14% premium to Tuesday's closing price. NIC shares were more than 16% higher this afternoon.

Ares Capital (ARCC) rose 3.7% after the asset manager reported core Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, improving on $0.45 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and easily exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.40 per share. Total investment income increased 14% year-over-year to $440 million, also topping the $358.1 million analyst mean.

On the losing side, Assurant (AIZ) fell 5% after reporting a Q4 operating profit of $1.82 per share, down compared with $2.25 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.27 per share. The specialty insurer also said it was reviewing its strategic options, including the potential sale of its Global Preneed funeral insurance business.

Fiserv (FISV) declined 2.7% on Wednesday after reporting a 5.4% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $3.83 billion and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.97 in revenue for the financial processing company during the final three months of 2020.

