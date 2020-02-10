Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2020: TCO,CNA,SPG,KKR

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were hanging on to small gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.1%, reversing an earlier decline. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Mercury General (MCY) was posting a nearly 10% gain late in Monday's regular session after the 11-state auto and homeowners insurance company swung to a Q4 operating profit of $0.21 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $988 million, also exceeding the $884.6 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Taubman Centers (TCO) jumped more than 53% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $3.21 billion buyout offer from Simon Property Group (SPG) for $52.50 in cash for each Taubman share, representing a 51.4% premium over Friday's closing price. Taubman Monday also reported improved Q4 financial results compared with year-ago levels that also beat Wall Street expectations.

(+) CNA Financial (CNA) rose 9% to its best share price since April 2018 after the property and casualty company Monday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.97 per share, reversing a $0.08 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

(+) KKR (KKR) was almost 1% higher this afternoon, overcoming an early 2% decline after UK-listed hospital operator NMC Health confirmed the private equity firm and GK Investment Holding Group have started preliminary efforts to acquire the healthcare provider. The company said it has yet to receive a formal offer from either party, adding there have been no talks on the terms of a potential deal.

