Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2020: TCO,CNA,SPG,KKR

Financial stocks were split between small gains and losses in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Taubman Centers (TCO) jumped more than 53% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $3.21 billion buyout offer from Simon Property Group (SPG) for $52.50 in cash for each Taubman share, representing a 51.4% premium over Friday's closing price. Taubman Monday also reported improved Q4 financial results compared with year-ago levels that also beat Wall Street expectations.

In other sector news:

(+) CNA Financial (CNA) rose 9.5% to its best share price since April 2018 after the property and casualty company Monday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.97 per share, reversing a $0.08 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

(+) KKR (KKR) was fractionally higher this afternoon, overcoming an early 2% decline after UK-listed hospital operator NMC Health confirmed the private equity firm and GK Investment Holding Group have started preliminary efforts to acquire the healthcare provider. The company said it has yet to receive a formal offer from either party, adding there has been no talks on the terms of a potential.

