Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2020: KKR, L, CNA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.49%

BAC: -0.58%

WFC: -0.33%

C: -0.52%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly lower pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) KKR (KKR), which was more than 5% lower after UK-listed hospital operator NMC Health confirmed that KKR and GK Investment Holding Group have launched preliminary offers for the company.

In other sector news:

(=) Loews (L) was flat after it reported Q4 net income of $0.73 per share, compared with net loss of $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter and matching the estimate from one analyst polled by Capital IQ.

(=) CNA Financial (CNA) was unchanged after it booked a Q4 adjusted profit of $0.97 per share, compared with a $0.08 loss in the prior-year period. The result topped the $0.93 Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

