Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2024: ESNT, OWL, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 09, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Essent Group (ESNT) was over 7% higher after it reported higher Q4 earnings and revenue in addition to raising its quarterly dividend.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) was advancing nearly 5% after it reported higher Q4 earnings and revenue.

Barclays (BCS) said it agreed to acquire Tesco Personal Finance for 600 million UK pounds ($757 million). Barclays was up 0.1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

