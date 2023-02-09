Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, JPM, PWP

Financial stocks were mostly down Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.8% to $22,001, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was marginally higher to 3.681%.

In company news, Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 15% after the company reported its Q4 loss narrowed to 0.46 Swiss francs ($0.50) per share from 0.78 Swiss francs a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.54 Swiss francs per share.

JPMorgan (JPM) fell 1.6% after it eliminated hundreds of positions in its mortgage division, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) climbed 5.9% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $0.33 a year earlier.

