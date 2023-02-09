Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, JPM, PWP

February 09, 2023 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mostly down Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.8% to $22,001, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was marginally higher to 3.681%.

In company news, Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 15% after the company reported its Q4 loss narrowed to 0.46 Swiss francs ($0.50) per share from 0.78 Swiss francs a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.54 Swiss francs per share.

JPMorgan (JPM) fell 1.6% after it eliminated hundreds of positions in its mortgage division, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) climbed 5.9% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $0.33 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CS
JPM
PWP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.