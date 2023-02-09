Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, BN, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) reported its Q4 loss narrowed to 0.46 Swiss francs ($0.50) per diluted share, from 0.78 Swiss francs a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.54 Swiss francs per share. Credit Suisse Group was over 7% lower recently.

Brookfield (BN) swung to a Q4 net loss of $0.23 per diluted share from earnings of $0.66 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.58. Brookfield was up more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

Apollo Global Management (APO) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.50. Apollo Global Management was recently down more than 1%.

