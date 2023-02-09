Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, APO

February 09, 2023 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mostly declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 0.5% while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 2% to $22,502, while the 10-year US Treasury yield was marginally lower at 3.626%.

In company news, Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 14% after the company reported its Q4 loss narrowed to 0.46 Swiss francs ($0.50) per share from 0.78 Swiss francs a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.54 Swiss francs per share.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was down over 6% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CS
APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.