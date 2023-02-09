Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, APO

Financial stocks were mostly declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 0.5% while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 2% to $22,502, while the 10-year US Treasury yield was marginally lower at 3.626%.

In company news, Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 14% after the company reported its Q4 loss narrowed to 0.46 Swiss francs ($0.50) per share from 0.78 Swiss francs a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.54 Swiss francs per share.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was down over 6% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.