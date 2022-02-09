Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2022: CNO, CME, EQOS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.47%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.60%.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) shares were gaining more than 5% after it reported Q4 net operating income of $0.87 per diluted share, compared with $0.61 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60 per share.

CME Group (CME) shares were slightly higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per diluted share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.64.

Eqonex (EQOS) shares were unchanged after saying its cryptocurrency exchange has launched bitcoin dated futures with physical settlement, which will allow traders to use commonly deployed derivatives trading strategies in cryptocurrency markets.

