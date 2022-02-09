Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2022: CME,CCNE,NNN

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.9%.

Bitcoin was 2.9% higher at $44,177, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 2.9 basis points to 1.925%.

In company news, CME Group (CME) rose 3.4% after the securities exchange reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.66 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

National Retail Properties (NNN) still was nearly 1% higher, easing from a 2.2% gain earlier Wednesday that followed it reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and the real estate investment trust also raising its outlook for adjusted FY22 funds from operations. Excluding one-time items, Q4 FFO rose to $0.77 per share from $0.69 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 14.7% to $187.3 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting $0.75 per share and $184.4 million, respectively.

CNB Financial (CCNE) fell 1.1% after it said Joseph Bower Jr. plans to retire as chief executive of its CNB Bank unit on July 1 and CEO of the bank's holding company at the end of the year. Chief operating officer Michael Peduzzi will succeed Bower in both roles, CNB Financial said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.