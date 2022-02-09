Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2022: BBD,CME,CCNE,NNN

Financial stocks largely steadied in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.9% despite the Mortgage Bankers Association saying demand for new or refinanced home loans fell 10% last week and dropped 12 compared with the week last year as interest rates for a standard 30-year mortgage crept closer to 4.0%.

Bitcoin was 1.7% higher at $44,603, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 2.5 basis points to 1.929%.

In company news, Banco Bradesco (BBD) fell 8.5% after the Brazilian bank company reported a drop in Q4 recurring net income to 6.61 billion Brazilian reais ($1.26 billion) compared with a recurring profit of 6.80 billion reais during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 6.97 billion reais for the three months ended Dec. 31.

CNB Financial (CCNE) declined 2% after it said Joseph Bower Jr. plans to retire as chief executive of its CNB Bank unit on July 1 and CEO of the bank's holding company at the end of the year. Chief operating officer Michael Peduzzi will succeed Bower in both roles, CNB Financial said.

To the upside, National Retail Properties (NNN) was 1% higher after the real estate investment trust reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raising its outlook for adjusted FY22 funds from operations. Excluding one-time items, Q4 FFO rose to $0.77 per share from $0.69 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 14.7% to $187.3 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting $0.75 per share and $184.4 million, respectively.

CME Group (CME) rose 3.5% after the securities exchange reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.66 per share, improving on a $1.39 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

