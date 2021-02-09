Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2021: SPGI,FCNCA,CIT,ATAX,JKHY

Financial stocks still were edging higher in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.1%.

In company news, S&P Global (SPGI) climbed 2% after the financial data and analytics company Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $2.71 per share, up from $2.53 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.51 per share adjusted profit. Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.87 billion, also exceeding the $1.76 billion Street view.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) rose 2.3% and CIT Group (CIT) was 2.1% higher after the lenders Tuesday said their shareholders have voted in favor of their proposed merger. The deal is expected to close by mid-year, subject to additional regulatory approvals.

Among decliners, America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) was fractionally lower, giving back a 1.3% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the real estate investment trust naming interim chief executive Kenneth Rogozinski as its permanent CEO, effective Wednesday. Rogozinski became interim CEO on Jan. 1 and previously was its chief investment officer since September 2019.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) fell 7.1% after the payments processor reported a 1% increase in revenue during its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, rising to $422.4 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $432 million.

