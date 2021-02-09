Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2021: SLQT, FIS, CNC, FAS, XLF, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) lost 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 1.4%.

SelectQuote (SLQT) was up almost 14% after swinging to fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.55 from a loss of $0.56 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.46.

Meanwhile, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) declined more than 1% after posting Q4 revenue of $3.32 billion, down from $3.34 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for revenue of $3.33 billion. It reported EPS of $1.62 versus $1.57 a year ago.

Centene (CNC) also lost more than 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.46, down from $0.73 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average adjusted EPS estimate of $0.47.

