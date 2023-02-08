Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: VOYA, SNEX, BAM

Financial stocks were down in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) also was falling 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1% to $21,443, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (^TNX) was down 0.04% to 3.634%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) was up more than 10% after it reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.18 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. JPMorgan also raised its price target for the company to $80 from $77 and kept its overweight rating.

StoneX (SNEX) rose over 12% after it posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.62 per diluted share, up from $2.04 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) rose more than 2% after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

