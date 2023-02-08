Banking
VOYA

Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: VOYA, SNEX, BAM

February 08, 2023 — 01:16 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were down in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) also was falling 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1% to $21,443, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (^TNX) was down 0.04% to 3.634%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) was up more than 10% after it reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.18 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. JPMorgan also raised its price target for the company to $80 from $77 and kept its overweight rating.

StoneX (SNEX) rose over 12% after it posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.62 per diluted share, up from $2.04 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) rose more than 2% after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOYA
SNEX
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.