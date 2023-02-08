Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: VOYA, BAM, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Voya Financial (VOYA) was nearly 2% higher, a day after the company reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.18 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

CME Group (CME) was marginally advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings early Wednesday of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.88.

