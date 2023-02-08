Banking
VOYA

Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: VOYA, BAM, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 08, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Voya Financial (VOYA) was nearly 2% higher, a day after the company reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.18 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

CME Group (CME) was marginally advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings early Wednesday of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOYA
BAM
CME
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.