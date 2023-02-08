Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: LICN, VOYA, SNEX, BAM

Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 1.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%.

Bitcoin retreated 0.9% to $22,868, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 0.6% to 3.66%.

In company news, Lichen China Limited (LICN) fell about 4% after the company said it received gross proceeds of $16 million from its initial public offering. The financial and taxation services provider in China began trading on Nasdaq on Monday.

Voya Financial (VOYA) was up more than 9% after it reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.18 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. JPMorgan also raised its price target for the company to $80 from $77 and kept its overweight rating.

StoneX (SNEX) rose about 11% after it posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.62 per diluted share, up from $2.04 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) added 2.5% after it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

